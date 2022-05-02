An accident at Labone Junction in Accra on the morning of Monday, May 2 has claimed at least four lives

Details of the incident are sketchy but reports say one of the vehicles involved in the crash was over-speeding

A video of the incident has been circulating online and show two unidentified bodies in white T-shirts lying motionless on the street

An early morning road crash on Monday, May 2, 2022, has claimed at least four lives, with a video of the incident creating a major stir online.

According to multiple reports, the people who lost their lives in the crash included three men and a lady. They were allegedly driving in an unregistered vehicle.

Details of the incident are scanty but a report by Ghanaweb said eyewitnesses say one of the cars involved in the accident was overspeeding and failed its breaks.

In the video published by AJR Ghana and sighted by YEN.com.gh, police had not arrived at the scene to maintain order. Two bodies of unidentified men in white T-shirts littered the street. An eyewitness is heard saying that they were thrown out of the vehicle after the accident.

One of vehicles involved in the accident, a Range Rover, had toppled on its side. It is not clear if the bodies on the street were travelling in that car.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to issue a statement on the accident.

