A Liberian woman who lives in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has been found dead in her room

The deceased together with the lifeless body of her son were found in their locked room

Neighbours cannot tell what exactly led to their death but have expressed shock at the happening

A Liberian mother and her son were found dead in their room in Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region days after they were last seen in the community.

According to a UTV reporter, the neighbours narrated that even though they had not seen the woman and her child for some days, they had no foul suspicions.

The woman who is called Mommy is about 35 years old and is a hairdresser. Her son, whose name was not given, is 13 years old.

The said that the two were last seen in the morning on Monday, June 12, 2023, brushing their teeth outside.

They went for a birthday party on Sunday. On Monday morning, they were seen brushing their teeth in front of the house. Nobody saw them again after that. Some of her customers came to the house to ask after her. After some days, the neighbours realised flies were hovering behind the woman’s window coupled with a foul smell emanating from the room.

On June 14, 2023, the foul smell and the presence of flies near the woman’s window caused the neighbours to peep through the window of the room. They found the bodies of both mother and child and informed the police.

A neighbour told Accra-based Citi News that they were all surprised in the neighbourhood and wondered what could have led to their death.

"We were sweeping this morning when we noticed that the Liberian woman had not been seen for several days. I remember she told me that she wanted to prepare beans and plantain but since that time, we had not seen them again. We started wondering where they might be, only to notice houseflies hovering around the house where they lived. This drew the attention of more residents who came to the area,” Mary Amoah said.

The police had challenges removing the bodies from the room due to the stench. They were only able to take the bodies after the room was disinfected.

