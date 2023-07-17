Police have arrested a fourth suspect in the Ablekuma Fan Milk bullion van robbery incident which led to the death of a police officer

The latest suspect was picked up in Togo after the Ghana Police Service collaborated with INTERPOL in Togo

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement, said all the suspects are assisting with investigations into the robbery

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service in Aflao have arrested a fourth suspect in the robbery of the bullion van that took place at Ablekuma Fan Milk leading to the death of a police officer.

The suspect in the latest arrest has been identified as Blessing Njoma, a Nigerian.

The arrest was effected after collaboration between personnel from the Ghana Police Service and INTERPOL in Togo.

Blessing Njoma was arrested at Asigame market in Lome, the capital city of Togo.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement, said all four suspects are assisting with investigations.

"Four people of interest have so far been arrested in connection with the Ablekuma bullion van robbery, including one of the suspects who was arrested yesterday," the statement said.

The other suspects have been identified as Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul while a third suspect has not yet been identified.

The suspects could face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Police officer killed in attack

The Ablekuma Fan Milk bullion van robbery took place on June 14, 2023.

YEN.com.gh reported that the slain officer who was on duty was a Lance Corporal, Callistus Amoah.

The attack took place at a Star Oil fuel station and the officer died from wounds sustained from gunshots by the robbers on the scene.

According to reports, the robbers followed the bullion van to the Star Oil fuel station, where the shoot-out occurred.

Funeral held for slain officer

A funeral service for Callistus Amoah was held on July 15, 2023.

Notable attendees included the current Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.

Callistus Amoah was posthumously promoted from Lance Corporal to General Corporal, which took effect from June 22, 2023.

His widow also paid tribute to him, citing his commitment to his Christian faith.

