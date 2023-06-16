UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has made waves with his strength and power in the boxing ring

The boxer, who doubles as a chef, has stunned his fans in a recent video of him training ahead of his next fight

The funny reactions from the boxer and the terror in his trainer, who could barely catch his punches, have got netizens reacting

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones, known privately as Seth Gyimah, has stunned his fans with videos of him training for his competitions.

In another video that has surfaced online, Freezy was seen throwing heavy punches at his trainer, who looked concerned about his safety from the heavy punches.

In the exhilarating world of boxing, there are few sights as awe-inspiring as witnessing a fighter with raw power and a relentless spirit; Freezy possesses these qualities and usually stuns his audience with his power, dedication and passion in the ring.

The trendy UK-based Ghanaian boxer, who recently made waves with his astonishing display of heavy and aggressive punches and knockouts, left his trainer in awe and trepidation as he prepared him for his next fight on Sunday, July 21, 2023, at York Hall, UK.

In the video, which was shared on his verified Instagram account, the enterprising boxer and chef threw heavy punches at his trainer, moved him into a corner and smacked a punch mitt that the trainer held to receive his punches.

Watch the video of Freezy aggressively training below:

Fans react to Freezy's aggressive training video

Some netizens reacted positively to Freezy's video, praising his hard work, inspiration and dedication, while others joked about fearing for his opponent in his next boxing match.

draymondatsu commented:

Freezy is on a journey to bring back our Gold and Diamonds stolen by our Colonizers

_prostar_collection commented:

Greatest pride for Mother Ghana

slicksphotos comenred:

Naa this guy be more of a comedian than boxer I laugh saa

l_ifestyle3 commented:

The opponent for watch this video cancel the match

Freezy causes a stir with his electric massage session

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that prior to one of Freezy's fight, he was seen acting strangely in a video as he received an electric massage from a masseur.

The electric charge that was applied to his body caused him to flail his hands and struggle to maintain his balance.

Some Ghanaians, who found the video motivating, expressed their viewpoints on it.

