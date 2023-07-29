The wife of Cecilia Dapaah's ex-driver has been narrating how the former minister sacked her husband over the two domestic workers

Hannah Fosua said her husband tried to warn the minister about the suspicious behaviour of Patience and Sarah but instead, he was sacked

Hannah also claimed that despite working for the minister for 13 years, her husband was not compensated when he was suddenly sacked

The wife of a former driver for Cecilia Dapaah has alleged that her husband was sacked for warning the embattled ex-minister about the house helps who stole huge amounts of cash from her room.

Hannah Fosua told Adom News that although her husband, whose name she did not mention, was dedicated to the former sanitation minister, she sacked him without compensation.

The former sanitation minister's house helps allegedly stole millions of cash from her home at Abelemkpe between July and October 2022. The minister also resigned over the matter.

Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, are accused of stealing $1 million, €300,000 and thousands of Ghana cedis as well as clothes, and jewellery to the tune of about GH¢100,000. The two accused house helps and three accomplices have been dragged to an Accra circuit court and are facing trial,

In a video report filed by the local-language radio station, Hannah said her husband told the former minister that the house helps were stealing from her.

Shortly after disclosing the theft and suspicious behaviour, the driver was sacked.

Narrating the story in Twi, Hannah said because some people may doubt her she is willing to repeat the allegation even before the former minister.

"The driver told the minister that some domestic workers were evil and so if she finds a good one she must treat them right. But the minister told my husband that she was wealthy so she could fire at will. I didn't know she meant she had loads of cash in her room." Hannah Fosuah said.

My husband was not properly compensated

Hannah Fosua said it was unfortunate that her husband lost his job with the minister because he tipped the minister off about some suspicious behaviour of the two house helps.

According to her, before her husband's sacking incident she had always known Cecilia Dapaah as a kind and caring woman.

Hannah said it is heartbreaking that her husband was not compensated despite his dedicated service.

"My husband worked for her for 13 years. Yes, 13 good years. It's been almost a year since he was sacked from his job. If the woman claims I am lying, they should call me. When he was sacked, he was not given even GH¢1 as compensation," she said.

She also alleged that the former minister did not care about the safety of her husband.

"There were times my husband would arrive home late, sometimes around 2 am, after roaming the whole country with the minister, but the minister did not even call to check up on him," she said.

Special Prosecutor says public briefing on Cecilia Dapaah will come after investigations conclude

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has failed to confirm or deny reports that even more cash has been found at the residence of Cecilia Dapaah.

The OSP released two statements on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on the ongoing investigation but failed to speak on the cash allegedly found at the residence.

The OSP said in the statements that it will only brief the public after the investigations are concluded.

