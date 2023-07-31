A young man named SeyramOfficial has caused a buzz on social media by sharing a photo of pink gari

The unique variation was reportedly made from sweet potatoes in Anlo Tsiame, Volta Region

The post received over 1 million views on Twitter, sparking widespread curiosity and discussions about this unconventional take on the traditional cassava-based white gari

A young man named SeyramOfficial shared a photo of a unique and captivating sight—bowls of pink gari, in a post that is going viral.

The post quickly garnered over 1 million views on Twitter, leaving netizens intrigued and curious about the peculiar delicacy.

Unlike the commonly known white gari made from cassava, Seyram explained that this vibrant pink variation is crafted from sweet potatoes, specifically found in Anlo Tsiame, located in the Volta Region.

Pink gari reportedly produced in Volta Region Photo credit: peopleimages via Gettyimages; @seyramofficial via Twitter

The colorful gari has sparked widespread interest and discussions, with many expressing their surprise and fascination at this uncommon twist on a beloved traditional dish.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the photo of the pink gari from Volta Region

Social media users from all corners of the country have been reacting to the post, with some sharing their own experiences or speculating about the taste and preparation of the pink gari.

@Kwasimodo_ said:

I have questions, please indulge me . Is it cheaper than cassava garri? How does it compare to cassava garri in terms of consumer preferences? Does it have any advantages or advantages compared to cassava garri? Most importantly, what is its origin story?

@seleuhillary mentioned:

Ghana things, I worked with a company experimenting with this. There is some getting used to with the red.

@graceolao indicated:

Is it the same processing as cassava garri? Peeling, grinding, fermenting (optional), and open air roasting /frying?

@Mr_Orok stated:

Please you people should stop all this… So long as it’s not made form cassava, then it is not GARRI… GARRI can only be gotten from cassava…You are just eating granulated potatoes and calling it GARRI. Una no Dey respect this GARRI oh..

