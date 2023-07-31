Isaac Sesi, the founder of Sesi Technologies, has helped develop the ZeroFly Hermetic Storage Bag, a sack that preserves agricultural products by killing insects for up to two years

The bag contains a slow-release insecticide in the outer layer and a hermetic inner layer to suffocate existing insects in the grains

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Isaac shared that the product underwent extensive research, development, and testing with Ghanaian farmers and has received FDA approval

Isaac Sesi, the founder of a Ghanaian startup called Sesi Technologies, has led his team to produce a sack that is able to keep agricultural products preserved by killing insects for up to two years.

The ZeroFly Hermetic Storage Bag has a slow-release insecticide incorporated in the outer layer that kills any insects trying to penetrate the bag.

In a post on his LinkedIn handle, Isaac revealed that the sack contains a hermetic inner layer that ensures that any insects already in the grains die after using up all the oxygen in the bag.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Isaac revealed that the product took years to develop and has gotten every necessary approval and documentation.

"We underwent several years of research, development, and testing with thousands of farmers in Ghana to produce the ZeroFly Hermetic Storage Bag. It is FDA approved. If you are involved in handling rice, corn, wheat, millet, soybeans, cowpea, sorghum, groundnut, or any dry agricultural product, this innovative solution is tailored to effectively eliminate insects and pests from your grains. You can reach out to me on 0501359999," he said.

Feed the Future Innovation Lab for the Reduction of Post-Harvest Loss at Kansas State University partnered with Sesi Technologies to introduce the ZeroFly Hermetic Storage Bag.

