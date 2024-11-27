Reason For Police Storming Metro TV Emerges, Station Owing Huge Debt

A video of Randy Abbey, host of Good Morning Ghana, engaged in a heated confrontation with uniformed men has surfaced

This was after the officers had allegedly invaded the station Wednesday morning in the company of court bailiffs

Information reaching YEN.com.gh is that the incident occurred due to the station owing a considerable debt

A video of a heated confrontation between the host of Good Morning Ghana and uniformed officers is making the rounds on social media.

This was after unnamed persons, accompanied by armed men dressed in what appears to be police uniforms, stormed Metro TV in Accra to seemingly disrupt a live broadcast of the Good Morning Ghana show.

Randy Abbey faces off with police officers who stormed Metro TV

Source: Facebook

The police officers and men, later identified as court bailiffs, were there because the station owed a huge debt.

However, during their forced entry into Metro TV, some station staff had supposedly been injured in the commotion.

According to Kwesi Pratt, a panel member on the Good Morning Ghana morning show, one security guard was injured in the face-off.

The show had to be forced into a commercial break for a while as Randy and other staff confronted the police officers.

The incident has generated a lot of talk on social media, with many expressing concern due to how close the 2024 elections are.

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of comments on social media (X) about the incident:

Eric Boateng 🇬🇭🇩🇪 @ericboatenggh commented:

"Reason you should vote against NPP government"

Nnemoah @jnyanful commented:

"He is asking them which court gave them that permission to enter the premises or sumtin

"😂😂😂clearly the police don’t even have a warrant"

MR. VANDERPUIJE 💰 @niiclotteygh commented:

"You can’t intimidate Dr. Randy Abbey ooo . Interesting times ahead"

Ing. Nana Kweku Dadzie @Ing_nanakay commented:

"Such impunity"

AJ Akuoko- Sarpong @ajsarpong commented:

"Armed men invading Studios of Metro TV???

"Whattttt???

"What’s going on in this country??"

UTV studios attacked

YEN.com.gh previously reported that New Patriotic Party supporters caused chaos at Despite Media's United Television (UTV).

The group stormed the UTV studios on Saturday, October 7, 2023, during the live broadcast of the station's flagship entertainment programme, United Showbiz.

Some of them reportedly demanded to know the whereabouts of Kwame A Plus, a government critic and a regular pundit on the show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh