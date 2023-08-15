Ga North Municipal Assembly's online portal is suspected of having suffered an attack from hackers

Two sections of the website have been seen to be advertising PC repairs and escort services in Dubai

The affected pages are under the Development Planning Unit tab and the Ga North Statistics department tab

Parts of the Ga North Municipal Assembly website are suspected to have suffered an attack from hackers.

The Development Planning Unit section of the website showed escort services in Dubai, UAE, being advertised.

Two pages on the assembly website are suspected to have been hacked. Source: UGC/WikimediaCommons

Another section, under the Statistics Department, also had computer repairs being advertised for Mac computers.

GhanaWeb, in a report, said a researcher had shared these observations, which YEN.com.gh has verified.

The said researcher was reported to be engaged in research concerning websites of MMDAs in the country.

"Government spent so much on building websites and the developers or hackers have exchanged the information with prostitution adverts for months without anyone knowing," said the researcher.

The affected sections of the affected website are notably tagged as insecure by browsers.

Source: YEN.com.gh