Presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has claimed Anas Aremeyaw Anas had targetted Ken Ofori-Atta in an exposé

Agyapong said his exposing of the late investigator Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s identity eventually tipped off the finance minister

Agyapong in the past urged his employees to beat up Hussein-Suale if they saw him around the NET2 TV premises

A presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, has claimed investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas tried and failed to entrap finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

When commenting on the death of Tiger Eye PI’s Ahmed Hussein-Suale, Agyapong said the publicising of the slain investigator's identity back in 2018 tipped off the finance minister.

Speaking on Citi TV, Agyapong noted that the deputy finance minister, Charles Adu Boahen, alerted Ofori-Atta about the suspected entrapment.

"Ahmed Suale was the one who set the finance minister and the finance people up with some renowned lawyers... When I showed the face of Ahmed Suale, the Finance Minister was on his way to Dubai to meet them."

“Adu Boahen called him and said I have seen this on Net 2. This is entrapment. He actually met them and he snubbed them. They didn’t know it was Anas until I showed the face and connected Ahmed Suale to Anas,” he said.

Agyapong faced backlash for publicising the identity of Hussein-Suale in the months leading up to his murder at Madina.

Adu Boahen sacked over Anas exposé

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Boahen was caught up in an Anas investigation, leading to his sacking in 2022. Boahen was the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry at the time.

Anas' cohorts posed as investors during a meeting with the Boahen in the United Arab Emirates.

Allegations against Adu Boahen

Anas alleged that Adu Boahen told the undercover journalists that vice president Mahamudu Bawumia needed only $200,000 to give his support to an investor.

The deputy minister also suggested that they needed the blessing of the likes of the vice president, for a fee.

Anas also revealed that Boahen received wads of dollars as gifts for shopping, which he promised to present to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Subsequently, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, gave formal notice to the public that he had started investigations into corruption allegations against Charles Adu Boahen.

