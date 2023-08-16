Gabby Otchere-Darko has said North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s concerns over the West Blue Deal are positive for the finance minister

Otchere-Darko believes that Ablakwa has rather created a scandal against his own National Democratic Congress

Ablakwa responded by saying all the country had nonetheless been saved from paying GH¢187 million

NPP stalwart Gabby Otchere-Darko has laughed off the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s claims that his alarm about the kitchen scandal had saved the country money.

Otchere-Darko has asserted that Ablakwa’s claims about a scandal in the GH¢187 million West Blue deal are instead positive for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (L) and Gabby Otchere-Darko (L).

Source: Facebook

In a tweet, Otchere-Darko said Ablakwa had instead made the finance minter look good.

Laughable. You created a “scandal” against your own NDC! You’ve made Ken Ofori-Atta look good for “standing up” 2yrs against his “influential” cousin, representing a client with a good case over a contract President Mahama awarded, which you now question!”

In his own response, Ablakwa said all that mattered was that the country had saved GH¢187 million.

He described it as a "cash-out aborted" adding that "we successfully saved the battered public purse."

Ablakwa earlier released details claiming that Otchere-Darko, a cousin of the president, was trying to illegally take GH¢187.3 from state coffers.

Otchere-Darko's law firm, Africa Legal Associates, was representing West Blue, a company contracted to provide a National Single Window System in 2015.

Otchere-Darko earlier response to Ablakwa

YEN.com.gh reported that Otchere-Darko responded to the allegations saying they were spurious.

He claimed that the money West Blue was trying to reclaim only represented arrears owed by the finance ministry and Ghana Revenue Authority for work done under the National Single Window and Integrated Risk Management System Contract in August 2015.

Otchere-Darko accused of renegotiating Ameri deal

YEN.com.gh also reported in a separate story that former energy minister Boakye Agyarko claimed Otchere-Darko interfered with the controversial Ameri deal.

Agyarko accused Otchere-Darko of renegotiating the Ameri deal on the blind side of the mandated committee.

The former Energy Minister said Akufo-Addo was aware of Otchere-Darko's alleged interference in the renegotiation.

