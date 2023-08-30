The uncle of the female student severely assaulted by the assistant headmaster of Nkwatia Presby SHS has been kidnapped by unknown persons

It is not presently clear why Emmanuel Agyapong was picked up by the men said to be driving a pickup vehicle

The GES has since dismissed the assistant headmaster after images of the assault marks on the female student went viral

It has been alleged that the uncle of the female student who was assaulted by the assistant headmaster of Nkwetia Presby Senior High School (SHS) has been picked up by unknown persons.

Emmanuel Agyapong was reportedly kidnapped from his home by three men who forced him into a pick-up vehicle.

Family sources tell the media, they don't know where Emmanuel has been taken and have already lodged a complaint with police at Pokuase.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the father of the female student whose assault by the assistant headmaster went viral has said the regional minister has been petitioned to intervene.

It is not yet clear why Emmanuel Agyapong has been kidnapped.

Female student assaulted by assistant headmaster

Social media users became agitated after photos of the assault marks of the female student of Nkwatia Presby SHS, Diana Mensah, went viral.

The photos showed the student with severe bruises on her face. Shortly after that, the assistant headmaster was removed from post.

The student later explained that the school provided her with only a pain reliever after the incident

The photos hit many hard because they captured what appeared to be severe facial injuries.

The student also said she has had impaired vision after the assault.

The Ghana Education Service has said the incident will be investigated by law enforcement.

