Some residents of a village near Hohoe set a police car ablaze during a reported clash with some officers

The Ghana Police Service in a statement said two persons were killed during the violence and 12 people arrested

Earlier reports indicated that police attempted to arrest a man suspected of being in possession of Indian hemp

A police vehicle was set ablaze in Gordenu near Hohoe in the Volta Region after it was involved in an accident with a motorbike.

Two persons died after violence ensued in the aftermath of the accident, and 12 persons were arrested.

Police retrieved a gun after the violent incident. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

The Police in a statement said calm has been restored following the incident in which a pistol was retrieved.

“The motor rider who sustained injury during the accident is currently receiving medical attention,” the statement noted

“Security has since been deepened in Hohoe township and its surrounding communities to ensure law and order,” police added.

Earlier reports indicated that police attempted to arrest a man suspected of carrying Indian hemp from his farm.

The man escaped into one of the houses in the village on his motorbike, and the police allegedly began shooting indiscriminately, resulting in the death of three residents and injuries to several others.

The police are alleged to have also burnt all motorbikes on sight.

Clash at Tamale court

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that an angry mob besieged a Tamale District Court when an alleged drug dealer had been arraigned.

Ghana Police Service said 13 persons were arrested following the incident, which involved gunfire.

A video from the court premises captured chaotic scenes and gunfire as police tried to get the situation under control.

16-year-old boy dies from stray bullet

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 16-year-old boy, Abdul Garfar Kasim, died after he was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo number 2 back in December 2022.

Garfar was pronounced dead on arrival at the Manhyia Government Hospital. Another person sustained gunshot wounds in the same incident.

Nursing mother killed by stray bullet

YEN.com.gh also reported that a nursing mother, Felicia Danquah, lost her life after a stray bullet from warning shots fired by a military officer hit her stomach.

Her baby was also hit by the stray bullet but survived.

Felicia was among a group of people mourning one of their colleagues who died in an illegal mining pit.

