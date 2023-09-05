The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has said the young guy arrested at the health facility posing as a doctor did not attend to patients

The management of KATH has said in a statement that suggestions that the fake doctor may have accessed the personal files are also false

According to the hospital, "Dr Williams Cyril Kohen" was accosted at an open space before he was arrested

The management of Kumasi-based Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has debunked reports that the fake doctor arrested at the facility's premises attended to patients.

A guy wearing a scrub dress with the name tag "Dr Williams Cyril Kohen" was arrested at the mega-hospital on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Initial reports said he was first interrogated by hospital staff during routine rounds who later observed that he was an imposter.

The fake doctor "Dr Williams Cyril Kohen" (R) and the entrance of the KATH. Source: Facebook/@kathhospital

He was subsequently handed over to the hospital’s police post and transferred to the Central Police Command for further investigation.

KATH management sets records straight

It is not clear which media houses reported that the imposter had been attending to patients before he was arrested, however, the management of the hospital has said in a statement that some media had reported so.

“The suspect was not found in any of the service points at the hospital but accosted at an open space and could therefore, not be said to have attended to patients as being circulated”, the statement from the KATH management explained.

The KATH statement further disclosed that one of the Directors at the hospital was on her usual rounds when she bumped into the suspect.

When they saw him, he had a backpack and a stethoscope on a walkway behind the hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) Centre.

The unidentified director then questioned him about his identity and where he worked but his responses were not convincing.

According to the hospital, he said he was "only passing through the hospital to give something to somebody”.

He then began to move away, raising suspicion.

The director raised an alarm and the suspect took to his heels but was arrested by security and handed over to the police.

To assure the public and patients that their confidential medical records are safe, the hospital management said the following:

"The hospital has for some time now computerised its clinical operations and all patient care services are done through its Electronic Medical Records System (EMRS) accessible to only accredited members of staff using their unique passwords."

