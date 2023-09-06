The National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has called for the limited voter registration to be decentralised

Mahama urged the Electoral Commission to consider easing the burden on Ghanaians who wish to register

The NDC Legal Affairs Directorate has already threatened legal action against the EC over the process

Former President John Mahama has joined calls for the decentralisation in the limited voter registration exercise.

In a presentation on Facebook Live, Mahama urged the Electoral Commission to facilitate the registration exercise in all electoral areas.

John Mahama challenged the EC to be transparent. Source: Facebook/@JohnDramaniMahama

Mahama is hopeful that this will reduce the burden on the persons who wish to register to vote.

“Acquiring a voter ID affirms one’s right to vote, and access to a voter ID should be easy and not limited by location. Every Ghanaian deserves the chance to exercise their democratic right.”

“I challenge the Commission to be transparent with the processes preceding the start of the limited voter registration exercise, the replacement of voter ID cards, and the transfer of votes,” Mahama also said.

Currently, the NDC Legal Affairs Directorate has threatened legal action against the Electoral Commission over the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

Afram Plains North MP laments difficulties of constituents

Afram Plains North MP Betty Mensah noted to YEN.com.gh that a majority of her constituency risked being disenfranchised because they live in islands on the Volta lake.

Mensah said that some trips to the district capital from island communities cost as much as GH¢500.

“It takes very long travels to commute from their various communities to the district capital," she said.

Voters' registration exercise to start September 12, 2023

The EC will hold a voters’ registration exercise targeted at individuals who have reached the voting age of 18.

This continuous voter registration will run from Tuesday, September 12, 2023, to Monday, October 2, 2023.

The registration will take place at all 268 district offices across the nation.

Addressing the press, the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, also noted that misplaced voter ID cards would be replaced at a fee of GH¢10.

Warning against rigging from NDC MP

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, warned the EC against any plan to rig the upcoming elections in 2024 for the NPP.

The NDC MP said he suspected that the EC's insistence on making the Ghana Card the only ID for registration to vote was suspicious.

Ablakwa held that such moves were dangerous and could spell doom for Ghana's democracy.

There were also concerns that EC wanted to compile a brand-new register.

