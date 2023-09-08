IGP George Akuffo Dampare has recused himself from the disciplinary proceedings against officers allegedly plotting against him

Dampare has deferred to the Police Management Board and the police council to handle the processes

The officers in question are COP George Alex Mensah, Supt Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Supt George Lysander Asare

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has recused himself from the disciplinary processes involving the police officers who were implicated in an alleged plot against him.

The alleged plot was captured on an audio recording and prompted a parliamentary probe.

IGP George Akuffo Dampare. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that Dampare has decided not to be part of the disciplinary action and has deferred to the Police Management Board (POMAB).

COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare were temporarily interdicted over the allegations.

The police said that the decision to suspend the interdiction of the three police officers was to ensure it does not affect the ongoing probe by Parliament.

Bugri Naabu claims responsibility for recordings

YEN.com.gh reported that Bugri Naabu said he was behind the recordings when he kicked off testimonies before the committee on August 28, 2023.

He said he hired someone to record the conversation in his office in Osu.

“I didn’t do it myself, but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone, I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

Details of first leaked audio

YEN.com.gh covered the first audio leak, where the officers were heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The recording, spanning 50 minutes and a transcription, was made public by some media sites.

The leak also claimed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia disliked the IGP.

Details of second leaked audio

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot against the IGP had images from a video.

A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

Superintendent Asare is said to have favoured the removal of the IGP.

Source: YEN.com.gh