IGP Dampare surprised many on Tuesday when he approached his accusers at the parliamentary committee hearing the leaked tape saga

His accusers, particularly, COP George Alex Mensah and Supt George Asare, had alleged that the IGP masterminded the leaked tape

But when he arrived at the committee to give his testimony and answer questions from the committee, he extended a warm cheer to all his accusers present

Photos showing IGP George Akuffo Dampare cheerfully interacting with some of his accusers in the leaked tape saga in Parliament have been trending since Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Some of the photos capture the IGP in a warm exchange with COP George Alex Mensah, who had described Dampare as the worst IGP in the history of the police service.

L-R: Dampare shakes Gyebi, hugs Supt George Asare, and shakes the hand of COP George Alex Asare. Source: Facebook/@TheIsraelLaryea

Others show the head of the Ghana Police Service in a warm embrace with Superintendent George Asare, who had suggested that the IGP masterminded the secret recording and its leak.

For many on social media, the images demonstrate the IGP's magnanimity and maturity.

"These images of the Inspector General of Police, George Dampare reaching out to hug his colleagues, despite all they’ve had to say about him before the committee investigating the plot to remove him, is remarkable. It’s a power move in psychological warfare," a senior journalist posted on Twitter.

The photos are trending partly because many Ghanaians expected acrimony between the IGP and all the people who have testified against him.

Dampare hugs Superintendent George Asare during the committee hearing. Source: Twitter/@TheIsraelLaryea

On the contrary, the IGP broke the ice by walking up to them individually and with a broad smile and cheerful demeanour embraced and shook hands with all of them.

IGP George Akuffo Dampare (R) shakes the hand of COP George Alex Mensah. Source: Twitter/@TheIsraelLaryea

Adom-Otchere asks Akufo-Addo to sack IGP for crying

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Paul Adom-Otchere has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack Dr George Akuffo Dampare as IGP for crying at the committee hearing the leaked tape saga.

He said the IGP should have used the opportunity to clear himself of the allegations brought against him.

The controversial TV personality also said the IGP deliberately became emotional because of a sinister plan to court public sympathy.

Ghanaians on Twitter give positive review of IGP's appearance before committee

In a related story, Ghanaians on social media have been showering praises on IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare after he appeared before the committee probing a leaked tape about him.

For many, the IGP came across as a man of integrity with an unwavering commitment to professionalism.

Since Tuesday, September 12, 2023, when the IGP appeared before the parliamentary committee, both Twitter and Facebook have been agog with positive reviews for his delivery.

The IGP has also said he will not bear a grudge against the police officers who made allegations against him.

Dampare said he coped with the tensions by offering forgiveness because of his Christian faith.

Supt George Asare and COP George Alex Mensah had accused Dampare of being behind the leaked tape saga.

