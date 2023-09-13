Ghanaians on social media have been showering praises on IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare after he appeared before the committee probing a leaked tape about him

For many, the IGP came across as a man of integrity with an unwavering commitment to professionalism

Since Tuesday, September 12, 2023, when the IGP appeared before the parliamentary committee, both Twitter and Facebook have been agog with positive reviews for his delivery

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Since Tuesday, September 12, 2023, social media in Ghana have been inundated by a plethora of positive comments about the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare.

On Tuesday, the IGP appeared before an ad hoc parliamentary committee probing a leaked tape in which senior officers of the police service were plotting to oust him.

The voices on the tape were also heard suggesting the IGP would make the governing NPP's desire to hold on to power after 2024 impossible because he wouldn't do the bidding of the governing party.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare is the Inspector-General of Police. Source: Facebook/@Gh.Police.Service.

Source: Facebook

When the senior officers whose voices were heard on the tape appeared before the committee, they alleged that the Dr Dampare masterminded the secret recording and its subsequent leak. They also claimed the tape had been doctored.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One of the senior officers, COP George Alex Mensah, in particular, told the committee that the IGP was the worst Ghana has ever had because he was dampening the morale of men in uniform.

The bi-partisan committee then decided to invite the IGP to answer some of the damaging allegations made against him.

But for many Ghanaians, his candour and delivery reflected integrity and professionalism. Many Ghanaians also felt the committee hearing was just a sham process that was part of an elaborate effort to eventually kick Dr Dampare out for his integrity.

While the hearing was going on, Facebook and Twitter were buzzing with quotes of the IGP at the hearing, as well as short videos and photos of him.

It could be gleaned from the commentary that the IGP won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his delivery.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of the poignant comments on Twitter and Facebook below.

@TheIsraelLaryea, a popular media personality made the following observation:

These images of the Inspector General of Police, George Dampare reaching out to hug his colleagues, despite all they’ve had to say about him before the committee investigating the plot to remove him, is remarkable. It’s a power move in psychological warfare.

@Its_Mingle felt the IGP's patriotism is not in doubt:

"IGP Dampare's eyes are filled with tears, and I can tell how much he loves his beautiful country Ghana."

@GeorgeAnagli made the following observation:

"In fact, I think IGP Dampare’s administration is actually the best so far."

@Longstory_2 also touted the IGP's integrity:

"The IGP case, I'm sure, because he is principled and disciplined, that bii why they hate him. Ghanaians always like a soft and 'turn a blind eye leader,' and Dampare will not be one."

On Facebook, similar sentiments were expressed about the IGP.

Jumpah Ephraim (@jumpah.ephraim) commented as follows:

"Congratulations to you our enviable Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for distinguishing and exhibiting your professionalism and your maturity as a boss throughout your cross examinations today. I have learnt a lot from you today.

"You are enviable with much honor and respect. Long live IGP, long live Ghana."

Also, Dizoba Martin made the following comment:

"If God had revealed the palpable lies that was said by Akuffo Addo and Bawumia against H.E John Dramani Mahama earlier, Ghanaians wouldn't be in this state. But because God is a living Being, he's saved his people (Ghanaians) away from an evil man like COP Mensah and Asare that wanted to put us into emotional and physical trauma of bad leadership. The wind has revealed the an*s of the fowl. God is a living God ✅ Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is a clean man and he serves a living God ❤️."

IGP says he forgives officers who made baseless allegations against him

Meanwhile, in a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that IGP George Akuffo Dampare told the committee on Tuesday that he will not bear a grudge against the police officers who made allegations against him.

Dampare said he coped with the tensions by offering forgiveness because of his Christian faith.

Supt George Asare and COP George Alex Mensah had accused Dampare of being behind the leaked tape saga.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh