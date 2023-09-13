Paul Adom-Otchere has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack Dr George Akuffo Dampare as IGP for crying at the committee hearing the leaked tape saga

He said the IGP should have used the opportunity to clear himself of the allegations brought against him

The controversial TV personality also said the IGP deliberately became emotional because of a sinister plan to court public sympathy

Controversial TV personality Paul Adom-Otchere has said President Nana Akufo-Addo must sack the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare for getting emotional at the parliamentary committee sitting on Tuesday, September 12.

The IGP appeared before the ad hoc committee probing a leaked tape in which some high-ranking officers of the service were plotting to oust him for his inability to support the governing NPP to win the 2024 elections.

When the police officers whose voices were heard on the tape appeared before the committee probing the matter, two of them suggested that the IGP masterminded the secret recording and its leak.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare (L) and Paul Adom-Otchere. Source: Facebook/@gyaigyimii

Source: Twitter

The committee then decided to invite the IGP to come and answer the allegations against him.

During his opening remarks at the committee hearing on Tuesday, Dr Dampare became visibly emotional when he said the allegations against him by COP Alex Mensah and George Asare were unfair.

With a calm voice that echoed a deep emotion, Dr Dampare said he is convinced that the allegations against him were just a cover-up for the shame associated with the contents of the leaked tape.

"I, an innocent person focusing on my job, working in consent with my team and all commands across the country to keep the country safe have been asked to come and answer to these allegations which are just wild and baseless and I say to myself, this is not fair,” he voice cracked a little.

But for Paul Adom-Otchere, that behaviour at a critical public hearing was unbecoming of the head of the police service.

On his show, Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, Paul said the IGP had an opportunity to counter his accusers with solid points but failed to do so.

"You have the opportunity of a parliamentary enquiry which is proper...so that you can answer...[to the allegations] so that the people of Ghana can hear your truth, what you do is to cry. 'Police nie' (policeman) crying? Commissioner of Police, you are crying. A policeman can cry. I am not saying you can't cry. If you show up at a disaster place and children have been washed away by water I would cry...but that is not why he is crying. He is crying because three police officers have said something about him that are untruths and it is very painful," Adom-Otchere launched his characteristic vitriolic attack on the IGP.

Then he said what many feel was the point of the whole leaked tape and the ongoing enquiry:

"If I were the president who appointed him, I would call him and say 'chief, this one I don't think we can continue. You were crying at the committee? Crying paa?'

"And that is the point I am making. Why was he crying? To court public sympathy. Who is telling him that he needs public sympathy? What does he need it for? He needs to design a systems and make sure he deals with it..." Paul Adom-Otchere was unforgiving.

Ghanaians on Twitter give IGP positive review after the appearance before committee

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Ghanaians on social media have been showering praises on IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare after he appeared before the committee probing a leaked tape about him.

For many, the IGP came across as a man of integrity with an unwavering commitment to professionalism.

Since Tuesday, September 12, 2023, when the IGP appeared before the parliamentary committee, both Twitter and Facebook have been agog with positive reviews for his delivery and candour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh