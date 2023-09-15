A Ghanaian in New York has been thrown in jail for his role in many online scams and money laundering

According to a report by the New York Department of Justice, 27-year-old Edward Kwaku Boakye was found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering

Apart from the jail term, he has been directed to pay $532,738 in restitution to 11 victims of his online fraud

The New York Department of Justice (NYDJ) has jailed Ghanaian, Edward Kwaku Boakye, for 14 months for various charges including online scams.

The 27-year-old man based in New Your was found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Gary M. Restaino leads the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, and hands grasping bars of prison cells. Source: Getty Images, and U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

Source: UGC

A report from the NYDJ said Boakye lured unsuspecting victims into various online frauds, spanning more than three, from 2017 to 2020.

"The FBI traced $710,068.91 sent by 40 victims through Boakye’s and his co-conspirator’s accounts. One Arizona victim lost nearly $5 million to the scams, sending Boakye and his co-conspirator almost $500,000 and the remaining money to multiple other individuals," the report explained.

How Boakye and his co-conspirators used the money

The report further stated that Edward Kwaku Boakye and his co-conspirator used the laundered money obtained through their scam activities to purchase cars, which they later shipped to Ghana.

The report explained that trade-based money laundering is when criminally obtained money is used to purchase a commodity in the profit centre for the criminal activity (in this case the United States) for shipment to the headquarters of the criminal organisation, in this instance Ghana.

In addition to his jail term, Boakye has been ordered by a US court to pay $532,738 in restitution to 11 victims.

Source: YEN.com.gh