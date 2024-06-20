Former president John Mahama has also had his say on the Dutch passport Vs Ghana PhD that went viral online

Mahama attributed the debate to the economic hardship overseen by the Akufo-Addo administration

The debate was sparked by Kofi Gabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man who recently naturalised as Dutch

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, also had his say on the Dutch passport vs Ghana PhD debate, which was sparked by the viral sensation of Mr Happiness.

Mahama attributed the debate to the economic hardship overseen by the New Patriotic Party Akufo-Addo administration.

The debate was sparked by Kofi Gabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness. Source: @kofigabs/@JDMahama

Source: Twitter

He also said there was no basis for such comparison when speaking on the matter during a public lecture organised by the Christian Service University in Kumasi.

“There’s widespread despair and anguish amongst our people leading to an active debate on social media about whether securing a foreign passport to do a menial job in Europe is better than holding a PhD in Ghana."

The debate was sparked by Kofi Gabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man with Dutch citizenship who praised the Dutch passport as more important than a PhD from any Ghanaian university.

Several people had their say in the debate. For example, Ghanaian actor turned politician John Dumelo said the argument was needless since both documents are important.

Mahama speaks against Bawumia

Speaking on the general election, Mahama stressed that the presidency could not be handed over to Vice President Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer going into the 2024 polls.

“Leadership that is honest and accepts responsibility for challenges rather than passing the back is the kind of leadership that sustains democracy,” Mahama said.

Former NSMQ star weighs in on the debate, chides Mr Happiness for mocking Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former NSMQ star, Dr Paul Azunre, weighed in on the Dutch passport versus PhD conversation.

The young academic provided a balanced perspective in an interview, arguing that both documents are equally important.

He further lashed out at Mr Happiness, stating that he could do better with his Dutch passport than just mocking Ghanaians.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh