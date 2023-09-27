A Swiss tourist dining in an upscale restaurant in Sardinia, Italy, paid more than $200 for a lobster dinner but surprised everyone by requesting the live lobster to be brought to her table

Following her meal, she carried the lobster to the restaurant's dock and released it back into the ocean, a gesture that left the restaurant owner and onlookers deeply moved

Online reactions varied, with some praising her compassion and others speculating about the lobster's fate after being set free

A heartwarming and unexpected incident occurred in Sardinia, Italy, as a Swiss tourist dined at an upscale restaurant.

In a move that surprised many, the tourist ordered a lobster for her main course, but with a unique request—she wanted the lobster to be brought to her table alive.

The lobster was subsequently delivered to her in a bucket, and after enjoying her meal, the compassionate tourist embarked on a touching gesture.

A tourist orders lobster at a restaurant to free it Photo credit: @dailymail

Source: TikTok

She carried the live lobster to the restaurant's dock and gently released it back into the ocean, allowing it to return to its natural habitat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The owner of the restaurant was deeply moved by the tourist's act of kindness, noting the genuine joy it brought to both the visitor and himself.

Despite the monetary value of the lobster dinner, as shared by Dailymail, the restaurant owner seemed content with the unexpected turn of events.

Social media users react to the conduct of the lady who freed a lobster

Online commenters had mixed reactions to the empathetic tourist's actions. Some praised her compassion, with one user saying, "You do you, girl."

Others injected humour into the situation, with one commenter joking, "That lobster was the chosen one." However, a few sceptics speculated on the lobster's fate after being returned to the wild, suggesting it might have been recaptured.

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy and DJ Khaled tease exciting music collaboration in studio session, served lobster

In other news, Singer Burna Boy and DJ Khaled have fans buzzing with anticipation as they appear to be working on a music collaboration.

DJ Khaled recently shared photos of their studio session on Instagram, while a video showed him treating Burna Boy to an opulent dining experience at his mansion.

Ghanaian TikTok user's skilful capture of wild crab goes viral

Meanwhile, Ghanaian TikTok user Francis Newton is making waves with a viral video showcasing his adept crab-catching skills.

In the video, Newton confidently identifies the crab's location, coaxes it out from hiding, and skillfully captures it, generating discussions and reactions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh