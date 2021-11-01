The Attorney General has responded to Parliament's directive to admit all LLB students who obtained the 50 percent pass mark

According to him, parliament's directive is not binding

The Attorney General added that the mode of exercising legislative power enshrined in article 106 of the Constitution does not admit resolutions

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has finally responded to Parliament's directive to admit all LLB students who obtained the 50 percent pass mark.

According to Dame, the directive given to the Ghana Legal Council to instruct the school to admit them is not binding.

He said the house cannot use Parliamentary resolutions, to control the process of admission into the Ghana School of Law.

“Respectfully, I am aware of a resolution passed by Parliament at its sitting on Friday, 29th October, 2021...We do not want to get to contempt of Parliament issues. Whilst recognising the general legislative powers of Parliament in Ghana, except as have been circumscribed by the Constitution, I am constrained to advise that Parliament is devoid of a power through the use of Parliamentary resolutions, to control the process of admission into the Ghana School of Law," he said.

The Attorney General added that the mode of exercising legislative power enshrined in article 106 of the Constitution does not include resolutions.

It is correct that section 1(5) of Act 32 stipulates thus: “The Council shall in the performance of their functions comply with any general directions given by the Minister”.

Parliament asks Ghana Legal Council to admit 499 students

Meanwhile, the Parliament of Ghana has asked that all LLB students who obtained the 50 percent pass mark in the law school entrance examinations be admitted.

The resolution was passed by parliament on Friday, October 29, 2021. By this, the General Legal Council is to compel the Ghana Law School to admit the 499 students who sat for the exams.

The resolution follows a motion by deputy minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim, fine-tuned by first deputy speaker who was presiding Joseph Osei-Owusu, and repeated by Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The First deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu ordered the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, to ensure that the resolution is carried through by the Ghana Law School.

According to Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo Markin, the continuous frustration of the candidates who sit for the law school exams makes the practice unattractive in Ghana.

Source: Yen.com.gh