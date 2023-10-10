The University of Ghana, Legon, will begin sacking students who fail to make a CGPA of 1.00

Admission for undergraduate students who do not achieve the stipulated minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average for progression to the next level of students will withdrawn

The school says in the event that the school withdraws an underperforming student's admission, it will refund any fees already paid by the student

The University of Ghana, Legon has announced a new policy that will see the withdrawal of the admissions of undergraduate students who score below the prescribed CGPA of 1.00.

In a statement dated October 6, 2023, the university explained that students who do not achieve the stipulated minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) for progression to the next level of study would be sacked.

The statement was issued by the Academic Affairs Directorate of the university and copied to the College of Basic and Applied Science, College of Humanities and College of Education.

"In this respect, current level 200 and level 300 student are hereby directed to review their academic performance from their online provisional transcript in their MISWeb,"the statement said.

Also, undergrad students whose CGPA falls below 1.00 in the results for all their 2022/2023 registered courses would be sacked, according to the university.

"They should expect official withdrawal letters from the University via the Official UG email addresses soon. For those who have already remitted their tuition fees for the 2023/2024 academic year, please be assured that a refund will be processed upon request," the statement was firm.

Source: YEN.com.gh