Three people contracted to perform routine maintenance work on an underground fuel reservoir has died

Reports say the incident happened on the morning of Monday, October 9, 2023, in a suspected case of suffocation

Rescue workers from NADMO, police and fire service had to be called to retrieve the bodies from the underground tank

Three technicians on Monday, October 9, 2023, died in an underground fuel reservoir at the COCOBOD office in Koforidua, the Eastern Region capital.

Reports monitored by YEN.com.gh about the incident have revealed that the incident happened during routine maintenance work on the reservoir owned by Produce Buying Company (PBC), a subsidiary of COCOBOD.

Accra-based Starr News reports that the deceased persons were among five workers contracted to perform maintenance work inside the reservoir.

A stock photo of a woman wailing and rescue bend over one of the victims of the accident. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@Ghonetv

Source: UGC

The workers allegedly failed to observe safety protocols resulting in suffocation and death in the tank, the report said, but did not quote any official source.

The victims have only been identified as Ashie, 60, Octopus, 40, and Jonathan, late 20s.

The report by Starr News said one of the victims suffocated in the underground fuel tank when he attempted to rescue the other, which led to the deaths of the two others including the supervisor.

UTV also reported that two other workers at the scene then raised an alarm about the tragic incident. They then prompted a response from a team of rescue workers from NADMO, police, ambulance service and the fire service.

The team successfully retrieved the bodies from the underground reservoir and deposited them at the St Joseph's Hospital Mortuary in Effiduase for preservation.

Police have officially opened investigations into the incident.

The news has gripped many online.

On Facebook, Shadrack Eddy Pee commented:

"Keep on praying".

Another person, Ebenezer T. Jerry also said:

"So sad! . May their souls rest in peace"

L400 student of University Of Education allegedly takes her own life

In an unrelated tragic news, YEN.com.gh reported that a level 400 student of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) allegedly ended her own life under bizarre circumstances recently.

Rita Anane was allegedly found hanging by her neck with a rope when her coursemates entered her room to check on her.

However, Rita's family say the story does not add up and are asking the police to get to the bottom of the matter to get justice.

Kikibees owner killed by unknown assailants

YEN.com gh has reported in an unrelated story that police have intensified their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Bennet Adomah Agyeman.

Agyeman, the owner of Kikibees, a plush bar and restaurant at East Legon, was killed after unknown assailants attacked him.

Meanwhile, a lady believed to be his girlfriend and identified as Yandeh Joof has been arrested in connection with Agyekum's death.

London Mayor mourns murder of Ghanaian girl Elianne Andam

Also, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, recently sent a warning following the killing of a Ghanaian teenager in the UK.

Elianne Andam was stabbed on the morning of September 27, 2023, when she was going to school.

The killing of the girl drew condemnation from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also said he was shocked.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh