A lady who took part in the successful OccpyJulorbiHouse protests has lost her employment with a private firm shortly after the incident

Nasiba Bawa went viral after a video of her slamming the government fiercely hit the internet

She says she does not want to make a direct link but she says ready to pay the price for speaking truth to power

A Ghanaian lady whose video went viral during the mammoth OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration says she was sacked by her private employers just 48 hours later.

Nasiba Bawa's video in which she spoke passionately about the oft-cited challenges in the Nana Akufo-Addo administration resonated with many Ghanaians, earning her praise on social media.

Screen grabs of Nasiba Bawa of videos before and after the demonstration. Source: YouTube/@myjoyonline

Source: Youtube

Her viral video touched on the high cost of healthcare, particularly the recent hike in the cost of dialysis, disclosing that a 24-year-old patient died because of the high cost of the treatment.

"I am very angry...I am very angry. I am very angry this morning. People are dying...a teacher who gave over 30 years of his life to the service could not afford a transplant, could not afford dialysis..." she was captured saying in the video shortly after a tirade in front a barricade mounted by armed riot police officers deployed to the demonstration.

Bawa's viral video was shot on September 23, the last day of the three-day protest over economic challenges under the Akufo-Addo administration.

But in an interesting twist, Bawa told Joy News that her contract with an unnamed company was terminated out of the blue just two days after she became famous.

According to her, she is restraining herself from drawing a direct link between her viral video from the protest and the abruption termination of her contract.

She disclosed that she is taking solace in the knowledge that there is a price to pay for speaking truth to power.

Bawa's story has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians on social media.

On IG, @qwesi_de_poet said:

"She wasn’t wearing any company brand nor representing any brand, just herself too u sacked her. F00ls in suits ."

Another person, @bigquammy also expressed worry over the story.

"Democracy in Ghana is on paper. In reality, people’s rights are infringed upon. How can someone lose their job for protesting for her voice to be heard?" he quizzed.

