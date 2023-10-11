A former Bishop Herman College student, now 29 years old, has shared his distressing journey from academic promise to addiction and scrapping for a living

Despite excelling academically in his youth, he fell into substance abuse, and now he seeks rehabilitation to escape his current plight

His emotional TikTok video highlights the stark contrast between his former aspirations and the harsh reality he faces today and got many people emotional

A former student of Bishop Herman College, now 29 years old, has expressed his deep lamentation over the path his life has taken as he finds himself engaged in the scrap trade to sustain his existence.

Despite being a bright student who achieved outstanding results in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), he confessed to straying into the realm of illegal substances, ultimately becoming ensnared by them.

In an emotional TikTok video, he opened up about the stark disparity between his dreams and current reality, revealing that he aspired to become a legal practitioner but is now burdened by addiction and the need to pick up scraps for a living.

How Ghanaians on social media have been reacting to the sad story of the Biheco old boy

His heartfelt plea for help and rehabilitation resonated with many social media users as he yearns to reclaim his life and return to a more meaningful and productive path.

New Era indicated:

He identified his problems and also found solutions to them. He only needs a little support and effort from the society. He can be a good teacher

user29fsheegb7 mentioned:

This guys is not wasted at all. he’s still got the knowledge. just look at how fluent he speaks he himself has acknowledged that he need help.

Bouncer!! said:

Ghanaians let's come together and help this brother with the little everyone can gather. If this was Nigeria the netizens would have taken up his case

Former BBC journalist's journey from reporting to the world of illegal drug

Meanwhile, Paa Joe Odonkor, a former Ghanaian journalist who once served with the BBC, took a dramatic turn in his life, transitioning from journalism to an illegal drug trade.

After his arrest and subsequent release from jail, he spiraled into drug addiction, marking a significant shift from his earlier career in journalism.

Odonkor's story reflects the striking transformation in his life as he moved from reporting news to becoming entangled in the world of illegal drug.

Recovery and renewal: A tale of Abigail's transformation supported by +plus1 TV and friends

In another story, Abigail, a young woman struggling with addiction to illicit substances, found support from Kumasi-based blogger +plus1 TV and her peers, who helped her enter a rehabilitation program.

After several months of hard work, Abigail successfully completed her rehabilitation and was discharged, displaying a striking transformation compared to her earlier photos.

This inspiring story underscores the significant influence of compassion and assistance in the journey toward recovery and renewal.

