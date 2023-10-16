Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, Ghanaian resident Abigail Adjei is determined to stay in Tel Aviv, emphasizing her reluctance to return to Ghana due to the challenging conditions there

Abigail Adjei describes the horrifying situation marked by airstrikes and shortages of essential supplies

Over 1,400 Israelis and 2,000 Palestinians have died, and the fear-stricken citizens, including Abigail, are forced to seek shelter

Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, a female Ghanaian resident in Tel Aviv says she is not willing to relocate to Ghana.

Abigail Adjei said in an interview with TV3 that she would not return to Ghana due to the country's economic situation.

She told TV3 in an interview that businesses have slowed, and citizens, including a significant Ghanaian community, are living in fear.

However, the 33-year-old is determined to stay in Tel Aviv despite the intensifying strikes and shortages of essential supplies like water and rice.

“There’s no way of coming to Ghana any moment. I really want to stay here, it’s better I stay here to work and support whoever I want to support, but for Ghana, no! I heard it’s a bit tough there,” she said.

The Ghanaian Foreign Ministry is in constant contact with officials in Israel, aiming to ensure the safety of its citizens during this crisis.

While some countries are evacuating their citizens, Ghana has not yet initiated evacuation efforts. Abigail, working in the hospitality and medical sectors, remains steadfast, expressing her reluctance to return to Ghana due to the challenging conditions there.

The situation in Israel is marked by shock, grief, and uncertainty as Hamas launched a major attack, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 Israelis and 2,000 Palestinians within a week.

Israelis, including Abigail, have been subjected to terrifying airstrikes, forcing them to seek shelter amid the chaos.

