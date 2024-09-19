A 28-year-old Nigerian sex worker has been sentenced to eight years in prison with hard labour for human trafficking.

The convict, Favour Ugwe, was sentenced on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Starr FM reported that the court found her guilty of forcing a 19-year-old woman from Chad into sex work.

Ugwe was also ordered to pay GH¢5,000 as compensation to the victim.

She admitted to recruiting the victim from Abuja, Nigeria, with the assistance of another Nigerian man and paying for her transportation to Ghana.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of human trafficking. The judge considered Ugwe’s lack of remorse during the trial when passing the sentence.

Moments after the eight-year sentence was imposed, Ugwe, who had no lawyer, broke down in tears.

Nigerian who came to Ghana for fraud freed

A Nigerian man who came to Ghana to engage in fraud was among the people freed in the 2024 Justice for All programme.

The Nigerian man was arrested over the death of a sex worker who he had spent time with in a hotel at Kasoa.

He said he had never been arraigned in court and had been on remand at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison since his arrest in 2019.

Nigerian jailed for narcotics trafficking

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Nigerian was given a 10-year prison sentence after he was nabbed while trying to smuggle narcotics out of Ghana.

Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, aged 32, reportedly had 90 thumb-sized pellets of narcotics when he was arrested while trying to leave the country.

NACOC had assured Ghanaian citizens at the time that they would ensure public safety by working to prevent the sale and trafficking of narcotics.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh