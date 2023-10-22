The Ghana Revenue Authority has said tax will have to be paid on the helicopters donated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

The mining firm that donated two helicopters to the university was initially going to export the helicopters

The Ghana Revenue Authority clarified that KNUST was not liable for any taxes because it did not import the equipment

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said the tax must be paid to the two gift helicopters donated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The authority, however, clarified that the mining company would have to pay an import tax on the helicopters, not KNUST.

In a statement dated October 20, the GRA explained that KNUST did not import the equipment and was not liable for import duty or taxes.

The GRA explained that the mining firm imported the two helicopters in 2020 under a Temporary Admission Regime.

The helicopters were supposed to be exported out of Ghana after a period.

However, since the firm wants to give the helicopters to KNUST, it must now pay the appropriate taxes.

The helicopters were meant to assist with aeronautical studies at the aerospace engineering unit.

GRA clarifies tax regime on MCs, influencers

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority has clarified that no new tax is being created for bloggers, brand influencers and MCs.

The authority said it is trying to expand the tax net by ensuring the incomes of bloggers, brand influencers and MCs are taxed.

YEN.com.gh spoke with an MC who felt these segments were being targeted for enforcement unfairly.

John Dumelo speaks against tax on bet winnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC politician John Dumelo appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to reconsider the move by the government to tax winnings from sports betting.

Dumelo, in a post shared on Twitter, said the new move could lead to an act of resistance from the already suffering youth.

The implementation of a 10% Withholding Tax on the gross winnings from all Betting, Gaming, Lotto and other Games of Chance began on August 15, 2023.

The Ghana Revenue Authority has accrued GH¢15 million from its recent tax on sports betting winnings.

The Authority has said it is targeting GH¢60 million by the current football season ends.

