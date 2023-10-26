The final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye will go ahead after the court set aside an injunction against the event

The High Court judge who gave the earlier injunction order has said there was an error because the applicants did not provide the actual situation

Naa Dedei Omaedru III died in December 2022, and her funeral rites were scheduled from October 15 to 31, 2023

The final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III will proceed as scheduled after the interim injunction on the ceremony was set aside.

Justice Patrick Baayeh, the High Court judge who granted the injunction on the queen mother’s funeral, said the order was an error.

Naa Dedei Omaedru III (L) died in December 2022. Source: Facebook/@James Town Tv

Source: Facebook

He said the applicants pushing for the injunction did not present the complete picture of the situation.

Seven persons close to the queen mother's family had taken legal action to stop the funeral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They claimed they had been sidelined by the Ga Traditional Council in organising the funeral.

Naa Dedei Omaedru III died in December 2022, and her funeral rites were scheduled from October 15 to 31, 2023.

There was a brief period of uncertainty over the conduct of the funeral because of the injunction.

Theresa Kufuor passes on

Ghana has been mourning the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

YEN.com.gh reported that the final funeral rites for the former First Lady will take place at the forecourt of the state house on November 16, 2023.

The funeral rites would continue in Kumasi on November 18, 2023, following which she will be buried on November 19, 2023.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

Akufo-Addo pays tribute

President Akufo-Addo said the death of the former first lady saddened him.

The president described Theresa Kufuor as a warm person who always supported her husband.

Akufo-Addo reportedly visited the Kufuor residence at Peduase after the former first lady’s passing.

Akufo-Addo has since ordered that flags in the country to fly at half-mast following the death.

The New Patriotic Party also directed that all flags in its offices fly at half-mast.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh