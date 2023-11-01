Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is gearing up to destool another one of his sub-chiefs for fraudulent actions unbecoming of a chief

Kwaprahene Baffour Adugyemfu Kumani faces removal for selling the same piece of of land to multiple buyers

He has been summoned to appear before the ruler of the Ashanti nation within two weeks

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a summons to one of his sub-chiefs, Kwaprahene Baffour Adugyemfu Kumani.

The sub-chief has been instructed to appear before the council within two weeks or face potential removal from his position.

The summons comes in response to allegations of improper land sales and a breach of The Great Asante Oath (Otumfuo Ntamkese).

During a council meeting held on October 20, 2023, the paramount ruler of the Ashanti nation announced that the accused sub-chief must present himself without fail to address these allegations.

According to some media reports, the deadline for his appearance is set for Friday, November 3, 2023, and he must make the appearance through the Akwamu division.

In a video shared by Opemsuo Radio, an affiliate of Manhyia, Otumfuo expressed his frustration, stating the following in Twi:

"Kwaprahene knows why I'm seeking him. He is well aware that I'm seeking him regarding the land issue. He is avoiding me by claiming illness, thinking he can outsmart me."

Another video shared by Royal Palace Multimedia on Facebook, dated October 30, 2023, provides some context to Kwaprahene's situation and the potential risk of being removed from his position if he fails to appear before the Asantehene.

In this video, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is seen confronting the sub-chief about the improper sale of land to a woman.

The visibly perturbed sub-chief attempts to explain himself, but his responses appear to further agitate the Asantehene. Otumfuo warns him, stating:

"Sir, I will depose you if you are not cautious... These are the foolish acts I detest."

He proceeds to highlight the injustice of taking land from a woman based solely on her subject status, emphasizing that being a chief does not grant him immunity.

The Asantehene delivered all his remarks in the Twi language.

He recently destooled one of his sub-chiefs for actions deemed unacceptable.

Otumfuo destools Antoa chief over unauthorised sale of lands

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Ashanti king Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in May destooled one of the many chiefs under his authority for flouting key regulations.

Chief of Antoa Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman was dethroned by the king for the unauthorised sale of lands and for breaking the custom and traditions of enthroning a chief.

Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman had been the chief of Antoa for 23 years until his destoolment on Monday, May 29, 2023.

