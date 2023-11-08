A mother who abandoned her baby in a bush in the Bole District of the Savannah region has been arrested

Joyce Kwabena, the mother, was arrested after she and the baby's father reported themselves to police

The baby was abandoned on the Bole CEPS barrier on the Bole to Techiman road on October 27, 2023

The mother who abandoned her baby in a bush in the Bole District of the Savannah region has reported herself to the police.

Joyce Kwabena, the mother, and the baby's father made their way to the police station on November 6, 2023.

Joyce was detained by the Bole police pending an investigation into her claim that the abandoned baby.

The baby has been receiving care at the Bole District Hospital since it was found abandoned on the Bole CEPS barrier on the Bole to Techiman road on October 27, 2023.

Joyce claimed she abandoned the baby because she thought it was dead after she delivered it.

Baby girl abandoned in Achimota Forest

An abandoned baby girl was found near the Accra Zoo in the Achimota Forest in the Greater Accra Region.

The Ghana Ambulance Service personnel rescued the baby from the Ayawaso North Constituency.

The ambulance personnel reported to the Ghana Police Service for investigations to commence.

Pastor adopts an abandoned baby

In 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that a pastor identified as Blessedconvenant Cyril Antai adopted a baby abandoned in front of his church.

Cyril, in a Facebook post, shared photos of the baby while revealing that a mother had abandoned her baby at his church.

After following due protocols, including going to the police station to report the case, the pastor adopted the baby.

Police woman nurses rescued the baby

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a policewoman melted hearts while caring for an abandoned, malnourished child.

The officer, working overtime on guard duty, had received a call from a children's hospital requesting her attention.

On getting there, the officer came across the crying six-month-old child and breastfed him when the hospital caretaker permitted her.

