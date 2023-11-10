Three Court of Appeal Justices have been nominated to the Supreme Court bench by President Nana Akufo-Addo

The nominations were communicated on the floor of Parliament on November 10, 2023, by the First Deputy Speaker

The nominees are Justice Henry Anthony Cofie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong

There are currently 13 justices of the Supreme Court. Source: Getty Images

The nominations follows the mandatory retirement of three Supreme Court Justices earlier in 2023.

The retired judges are Justice Nene Abayeteye Ofoe Amegatcher, former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, and Justice Jones Dotse.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament referred the appointment of the 3 Justices to the Appointments Commitment during proceedings in Parliament.

There are now 13 justices of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.

The last time new appointments were made to the Supreme Court bench was in July 2022.

Mahama accuses Akufo-Addo of biased appointments

John Mahama has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of appointing several NPP judges to courts.

The former president believes President Akufo-Addo is appointing NPP judges to avoid being held accountable in the future.

Mahama urged National Democratic Congress lawyers to consider careers as judges in Ghana’s judiciary.

Akufo-Addo condemns Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo also condemned Mahama over claims courts were being stacked with pro-NPP judges.

The president said Mahama’s comments were very dangerous to the stability of Ghana’s democracy.

"Not only are these concepts new in our public discourse, but they are also extremely dangerous and represent the brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by allegedly responsible politicians,” he said.

Asiedu Nketia urges Ghanaians to drop NPP

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said Ghanaians needed to vote out the NPP government in the next election.

Asiedu Nketia described the NPP as the greatest deception in Ghana’s recent democratic history.

The NDC chairman said the Akufo-Addo administration had allowed state capture in Ghanaian society.

