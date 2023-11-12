Some areas in Ghana's Greater Accra Region experienced a moderate earth tremor on Sunday, November 12, 2023

People in suburbs such as Ashongman Estates, Abelemkpe, Gbawe Zero, and many others have confirmed they felt the movement

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments of netizens who took to X, formerly Twitter, to recall the experience

Parts of Accra experienced moderate earth tremor, which lasted a few seconds on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at about 7:20 am.

The magnitude of the tremor is yet to be made public, but it has generated a lot of buzz on social media. So far, no incidents of injuries or damages to properties have been confirmed.

Earth tremor occurs in parts of Accra. Photo credit: Ping Shu.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in Ashongman Estates and Abelemkpe have confirmed they felt the earth tremor.

Several people who experienced the moderate quake have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to recount their experience.

Reactions to Accra tremor

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments of netizens on social media.

@yeboahp55481497 said:

Abelemkpe.

@efya_queenstar indicated:

Twice here.

@bellzcross confirmed:

Gbawe Zero, it felt like the building moved.

@NanaOSSgh indicated:

Amrahia and I felt it.

@Lizzy30 said:

Airport Residential Area.

@EBenbanor commented:

Yh, I felt it about 5minutes ago. But I was wondering what it was

Earth tremor hits McCarthy Hill, Weija, Tetegu, Kasoa, and others

In 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that residents in parts of Accra, including Weija, McCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Kasoa, Kaneshie, Dansoman and its environs on Monday, December 12, 2022, witnessed a 4.0 earthquake.

The tremors are said to have occurred between 10:00 am and 12 noon. According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the epicentre of the moderate earth tremor was located in the western part of Accra, precisely 10 km from Gbawe.

The natural phenomenon is said to have occurred twice in five hours, with the first recorded at 6:53 am.

Accra, Kasoa, and other parts of Ghana experience earth tremor

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that in June 2022, residents of parts of Accra and adjoining towns to the nation's capital were left horrified after an earth tremor hit parts of Ghana.

The tremor, which struck on the night of Wednesday, June 24, 2020, between 10:45 pm and 11:00 pm, affected areas such as Dansoman, Achimota Mile 7, Spintex, and North Kaneshie in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh