Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has launched the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' project to raise $10 million for the comprehensive refurbishment of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The King called on households in the Ashanti Region to contribute GH¢200 monthly towards the project

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also called on MPs, particularly the Ashanti caucus, to lead fundraising efforts in their constituencies

Households in the Ashanti Region, comprising Asante indigenes and non-indigenes, have been charged to donate GH¢200 towards the refurbishment and rehabilitation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The move is part of efforts to address the pressing need for renovation at the mega-hospital.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the revered Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, appealed to the households when he launched the ambitious 'Heal Komfo Anokye' project.

The initiative, part of the legacy projects commemorating the 25th anniversary of the king's enstoolment, aims to mobilise $10 million for the comprehensive refurbishment of the 70-year-old medical facility.

During the official launch event, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of KATH, emphasising the hospital's historical significance and role in healing countless individuals.

The king passionately called on every household in the Ashanti Region to make a dedicated commitment to the cause by contributing GH¢200 monthly.

His Majesty underscored the collective responsibility of the community to restore the hospital's functionality, stating:

"Komfo Anokye, whom the hospital was named after, never got ill, so why should we watch on for the hospital that has healed many be deemed as sick, needing healing?"

In his address, Otumfuo highlighted the critical role of KATH in the region's healthcare system, emphasising that it is where everyone will turn to when health issues arise. He urged residents to recognise the hospital's significance and actively participate in its rejuvenation.

"It is our duty to heal Komfo Anokye. I have built my Kingdom collectively with foreigners, so I ask all to come and assist me in healing Komfo Anokye," Otumfuo proclaimed.

Furthermore, the Overlord called upon the high-profile Members of Parliament (MPs) present, particularly the Ashanti caucus, to champion the fundraising efforts.

Expressing concern that MPs were too preoccupied with issues in the capital, Accra, Otumfuo admonished them to focus on the development of the Ashanti Region. He encouraged them to lead fundraising campaigns in their constituencies, emphasising the need to halt any hypocrisy and concentrate on supporting the region's initiatives.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is among the top hospitals in Ghana. In May, a team of medical staff at the hospital successfully operated on a five-month-old baby with extra limbs.

