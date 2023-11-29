The Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference has spoken against the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Ghana's Parliament

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi, said the queer community should not be considered criminals

The Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference is seemingly not in support of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Ghana's Parliament.

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi, said that though the church does not condone LGBTQ+" activities, it also does not support it being considered a crime.

Ghana's Parliament has adopted the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

His comments come after Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson voiced opposition to treating homosexuality as a criminal offence.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on TuGhana'sNovember 28, 2023, Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi said the catholic church did not support homosexuality being considered a crime.

"It may be a moral aberration but does not rise to the level where homosexuals... are considered as criminals.”

He explained that though homosexual activities are considered a sin by the church, they do not rise to the level of being a crime.

Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi also clarified that what the church has been fighting for is that homosexuality should not be legalised in Ghana.

On July 5, 2023, Ghana's Parliament adopted the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, which will criminalise LGBTQ activities in the country.

During the second reading of the private members' Bill, none of the legislators on both sides of the aisle opposed it.

