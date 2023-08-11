The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has sent a warning to Ghana over possible Anti-LGBTQ+ law

The ambassador said a potential anti-gay law could cause Ghana to lose investments from American companies

Virginia Palmer urged Ghana to be more welcoming of members of the LGBTQ+ community in the country

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has warned that instituting an anti-LGBTQ+ law will send the wrong signal to investors.

Palmer said LGBTQ+ investors will not be the only people that will avoid Ghana but also other American companies.

Speaking to the press, she said a possible anti-LGBTQ+ law could hurt Ghana's reputation.

"...if it is discrimination, then that will send a signal not to [only] LGBTQ investors and exporters but to other American companies. Then Ghana will be less welcoming," she said.

The ambassador also suggested that the LGBTQ community be embraced in a manner Ghana has embraced its diverse ethnic groups.

“Lots of ethnic communities make Ghana strong, stable, and attractive for investments. I hope it stays that way with regard to the LGBTQ community."

The Bill, first introduced in June 2021, could prescribe a jail time of up to five years to members of the LGBTQ community. It also seeks to prohibit the promotion and advocacy of LGBTQ issues.

Now titled the Human Sexual Rites and Family Values Bill, it is before Parliament but is yet to move to the consideration stage.

Adoption of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by Parliament

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Parliament, on July 5, 2023, adopted the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which will criminalise LGBTQ activities in the country.

During the second read of the private members' bill, none of the legislators on both sides of the aisle opposed the Bill.

The Bill moved to the consideration stage after its adoption, where many pastors and Muslim leaders were in attendance to witness proceedings.

Organisations like Amnesty International-Ghana have protested attempts by Parliament to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, citing human rights concerns.

Supreme court dismisses attempt to halt the passage of bill

The Supreme Court of Ghana dismissed a request from an activist to order Parliament to stop the consideration of the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

The activist, a researcher called Dr Amanda Odoi, said the Speaker of Parliament, Alan Bagbin, allowed Parliament to proceed with the legislative processes for the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill despite a pending court case on the matter.

In her suit, she said the speaker had shown utter disregard for the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the court's process.

