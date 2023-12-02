A 57-year-old woman from the Agona West Municipality in the Central Region has been adjudged the 2023 National Best Farmer

She received an award of GH¢1 million sponsored by the Agriculture Development Bank

The national Farmers' Day celebration is on the theme, "Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience"

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the winners at the Farmer's Day awards for 2023.

Charity Akortia, a 57-year-old woman from the Agona West Municipality in the Central Region, has won the 2023 National Best Farmer award.

"Ayekoo to our gallant farmers and fisherfolks. Ghana is proud of you and cherish your tireless efforts at making our lives better," Bawumia shared on Facebook

Akortia received an award of GH¢1 million sponsored by the Agriculture Development Bank.

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia handed the prizes to the top three best farmers. Source: Facebook/Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Theophilus Ezenrane Ackah from the Western Region was adjudged the first runner-up and took home a high horsepower tractor head, trailer, a set of implements, and a boom sprayer sponsored by the Ghana Exim Bank.

Augustine Asubonteng took the second runner-up award from the Ashanti Region.

His prize was an MF tractor head, trailer, and set of implements sponsored by Stanbic Bank.

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia handed over the prizes to the overall top three best farmers.

They were on Friday night at the 39th National Farmers Day Celebration Awards Night at the University of Mines and Technology Auditorium in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The national celebration is on the theme, "Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience."

In 2022, Nana Yaw Sarpong Serebour, a farmer from Asante Juaben in the Ashanti Region, was honoured as the national best farmer.

Pork prices to start increasing

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Pig Farmers Association had announced a 20 percent upward adjustment in farmgate prices.

The price Ghanaians pay for pork in town is set to increase even more from December 1, 2023.

The Pig Farmers Association attributed the increase in prices to the high cost of production.

At some point in 2022, the World Bank ranked Ghana as the country with the highest food prices in Africa.

The World Bank, in its October 2022 Africa Pulse report, said Ghana's high food prices were due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The war was noted to have led to hikes in food prices for countries that rely on grain from Russia and Ukraine.

Ghanaians' sweating over fuel prices

Fuel prices are known to drive inflation in Ghana because of their effect on food prices and transport

YEN.com.gh has reported on how Ghanaians have complained about the record increases in fuel prices.

Fuel prices reached as high as GH¢20 in 2022 but have dropped to about GH¢12 throughout 2023 so far.

Source: YEN.com.gh