The GES countered the reports of the possible reinstatement in a statement on its Facebook page

Eleven head teachers were interdicted for collecting unauthorised monies from first-year students

The GES has urged the public to disregard reports suggesting the 11 headteachers who were interdicted for charging unapproved fees had been reinstated.

On Sunday, December 17, the GES, on its Facebook page, told the public to disregard any reports that sought to suggest that the interdicted headteachers had been reinstated.

The service said investigations on the interdicted Heads of Senior High Schools are still ongoing.

"Management assures all stakeholders and the public that the outcome of the investigations will be made known to all when completed," the statement said.

The earlier reports came after a meeting between the GES leadership, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) representatives, and the Conference of Assisted Heads of Senior High Schools (CHASS) in Accra on December 14.

These headteachers were accused of imposing various unapproved fees.

In an interdiction letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, a headteacher was asked to step aside for charging an entrance fee, PTA fee, Petrol fee, borla fee, motivation, lunch bag fees, school jacket fees, house dues and registration fees.

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Education Service, said some heads added A4 sheets and mosquito coils to the prospectus.

GES introduces harmonised prospectus

The government has been working to clamp down on the unauthorised sale of school items because of the Free SHS policy, which led to the introduction of a harmonised prospectus for SHS students.

The GES has ensured schools do not ask students to bring extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents.

