Ackon Anita, a determined Adiembra Senior High School alumna who completed with 4As against all odds, needs assistance to achieve her dream of becoming a midwife.

In a Facebook post, social media user Samuel Kojo Brace indicated that the resilient girl lost her father and has since been under the care of her mother, who works as a peasant farmer.

He claimed Anita worked as a cleaner at West Park in Shama District in the Western Region, but after the contract ended, she now weeds and carries wood to make charcoal for people to earn a living.

"The story of Miss. Anita Ackon, who had her SHS education at Adiembra SHS, Sekondi, is touching and inspiring ...She had 4As, 3 Bs, and 1C in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) exams and aspires to be a MIDWIFE but has no help.

''Anita lost her father at age five and has since been taken care of by her single mother, who is a peasant farmer," he said on Facebook.

Brace appealed to Ghanaians and netizens to rally behind Anita and help her realise her dream.

See Anita's WASSCE results below:

How people reacted

YEN.com.gh selected some of the remarks here.

Ali Dabuo Mohammed indicated:

Help is on the way, Insha Allah.

Dominic Rex Jonfiah commented:

Aww, that's very pathetic. Had SHS not been free, would this girl have gotten this far? Lord have mercy and thank Nana Addo.

Cwesi Rich said:

Has she bought the forms already, or what is Kojo? I will help pay for her admission.

Philip Avlesi Gharwonu reacted:

May God open doors to her.

Vincent Bedu suggested:

Mastercard Scholarship for undergraduate studies tenable @ KNUST can be of great help. She can watch out for that opportunity.

