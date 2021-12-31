I underwent brain tumor surgery; I did not suffer stoke - Ken Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has for the first time opened up about the state of his health and why he went missing in action for some time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to him, he underwent brain surgery in the United States of America (USA), to remove a tumor hidden there.

The Assin North MP said the surgery cost him US$283,000 to remove a tumor.

Ken Agyapong however, denied reports that he had a stroke and was recovering from it.

Explaining further, Agyapong said he slipped and fell in the bathroom and knocked the right side of his head on the ground.

He said says later, he experienced severe continuous headaches for about five days and decided to go for a check-up only for a tumor to be detected on the left side of his brain, which had been there for some time.

He added that he had to travel to the USA for further checks, which confirmed the tumor in the left side.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to him, doctors advised him to remove the computer-mouse-sized tumor which had been there for months, before it would become cancerous.

More soon...

Source: YEN.com.gh