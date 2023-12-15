The daughter of former minister Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi has died after a fire incident

The former minister's daughter suffered severe burn injuries from the December 9, 2023, fire

Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi was said to be attending a funeral at the time of the fire

The daughter of the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, has died after a fire incident at his Techiman home.

Ewurama Ameyaw Akumfi died on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where she was on admission and receiving treatment.

The former minister's daughter was the only person home at the time of the incident

Source: Getty Images

MyNewsGH reported that Ewurama Ameyaw Akumfi was in her early 30s and a teacher by profession.

She was pursuing her LLB at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

MyNewsGh reported that she was the only person at home at the time of the incident.

The former minister was said to be attending a funeral at the time of the fire on December 9, 2023.

Preliminary investigations reveal that there was an explosion in one of the rooms.

The building was up in flames before the fire service could be alerted.

Kumasi central market hit by fire

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a fire gut parts of the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region, destroying shops and other property.

The fire caused significant damage to shops selling clothes, phones and other products.

The Ghana Fire Service has said no casualties have so far been recorded after it responded to the emergency.

Fire rocks Makola again

In October, a fire destroyed over 200 shops at the Makola Mall in Accra.

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that it had saved over 2,000 shops from being destroyed.

Fire service personnel braved small explosions from gas cylinders to keep the fire under control.

Source: YEN.com.gh