3 Fake Police Officers Patrolling Elections Arrested At Asawase

Three men have been arrested for pretending to be police officers around polling stations during the district assembly elections on December 19, 2023, in Asawase, Ashanti Region.

The three suspects are Zakari Yakubu, Godsway Fiakodzo, and Ibrahim Zack.

The three officers have been remanded following their arrest.

They were seen pretending to monitor the elections at the Sawaba New Site polling stations.

The police made it a point to make sure the suspects were quickly arraigned following their arrest.

The three fake polie officers will be back in court on January 6, 2024.

Fraudulent recruit nabbed

A Pwalugu Police Training School recruit was arrested for fraud.

The recruit was arrested for forging a KNUST certificate to get enlisted into the service.

The suspect subsequently confessed to having forged the certificate after he was interrogated.

Two arrested for recruitment fraud

Two persons have been jailed for 32 months for defrauding a man trying to buy placements in the Ghana Army.

The two defrauded a local businessman of over GH¢50,000, paid in two instalments.

The case was heard by a Twedie District court in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region.

Ghanaian abroad caught trying to get driver's license fraudulently

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh has reported that a Ghanaian man in Belgium has been jailed for one year because of alleged fraud during a driving test.

The man hired a lookalike to trick examiners and take the test on his behalf after failing 12 previous times.

The prosecutor in the case lauded the driving test examiners for being vigilant and detecting fraud.

