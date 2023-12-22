Parliament has approved a GH¢2,074,827,164 budgetary estimate for the office of the government machinery

This allocation is to provide administrative, managerial and technical services at the presidency

The Minority in Parliament criticised the Presidency for engaging in reckless expenditure in 2023

Parliament has approved GH¢2,074,827,164 budgetary estimates for the office of government machinery for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The over-GH¢2 billion amount is a 100% increase from the 2023 allocation.

The presidency has been criticised for reckless spending. Source: Getty Images

The estimates were laid in the House and referred to the Finance Committee for consideration.

The Office of Government Machinery comprises the Office of the President and allied offices, including the Office of the Chief of Staff and the Vice-President's Secretariat.

The Council of State is also captured under the Office of Government Machinery.

The Minority in Parliament was critical of this allocation and accused the Office of the President of engaging in reckless expenditure in 2023.

The Minority noted that many institutions under the Presidency were cited for overspending.

EC gets about GH¢800 million allocation

YEN.com.gh reported separately that the Electoral Commission was allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year.

The allocation for the commission was contained in the 2024 budget made public by the Ministry of Finance.

The Electoral Commission got a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 for the 2020 election year.

Ghana facing uphill task to meet IMF conditions

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana missed the timeline set in the IMF programme to get the second tranche of the $3 billion bailout package.

Bright Simons of IMANI earlier disclosed that the government was struggling to convince the IMF to sign off on the $600 million.

His comments follow the response by Addison that described MPs taking part in the OccupyBoG protests as hooligans.

