NDC says John Mahama's choice of running mate will shake foundation of NPP

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, says John Mahama’s choice of running mate will shake the very foundation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Just before the February deadline will elapse, John Mahama submitted his nomination for running mate to the NDC’s Council of Elders.

Collage of NPP rally and John Mahama. Sources: AriseNews/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The NDC released a statement saying the party’s Council of Elders is scheduled to discuss the nomination on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The opposition party wants the selection of the running mate to align with Mahama’s vision.

Mahama’s choice will shock many

Talking about Mahama’s running mate, the Deputy Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande says their choice of candidates will come as a shock to many.

“I believe that we’ll surely put a name out, a name that will shake the foundation of the NPP,” he said.

He jabbed the NPP stating that they are still struggling to find a suitable candidate to pair with their flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after failing to find anyone credible within their party.

“Currently they’re in the street begging people with credibility to come and pair, they don’t have confidence in any of the people they have groomed. They’re begging pastors to come and pair them,” he said.

According to Gbande, the NDC has the people and are looking forward to the NEC to approve John Mahama’s choice.

“We have candidates that we believe have the competency, the credibility, the structure to be able to pair with each other. And I’m not afraid that the party will come to a conclusion on an individual that will surely help do the magic for 2024,” he said.

Domelevo quashes rumours he is joining NDC running mate race

YEN.com.gh reported that former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has debunked claims he is in the race to become John Mahama’s running mate.

Domelevo said he is not interested in politics and is rather more concerned about ensuring accountability in politics.

He noted that he may end up criticising the political party he was supposed to campaign for.

Domelevo was one of several people who had been fingered as likely running mate candidates for the NDC.

People including Sam Jonah and Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman had earlier been considered likely candidates.

Source: YEN.com.gh