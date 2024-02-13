Mahama Running Mate: Togbe Afede XIV Pours Water On Links To NDC Ticket

The Asogli State Council has reacted to reports that Togbe Afede XIV could become John Mahama’s running mate

The council said no one has been mandated to lobby on Togbe Afede’s behalf for the presidential ticket

The council also noted that a group called the Change Makers Forum tried to convince him to join Mahama's ticket

The Asogli State Council distanced itself from reports that the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, is in line to become the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama’s running mate.

It said no one has been mandated to lobby on Togbe Afede’s behalf.

In a statement, the council said the choice of running mate is the prerogative of the Mahama.

The council also noted that a group called the Change Makers Forum tried to convince him to avail himself of the NDC’s ticket.

Togbe Afede XIV considered the approach a great honour but said Mahama already knew him well.

He, however, noted that he would not turn down an opportunity to serve Ghana.

Sam Jonah refutes running mate rumour

Businessman Sam Jonah previously dismissed claims he is being considered as Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections.

The businessman also revealed that he has even turned down offers to be the running mate of former president Jerry John Rawlings in the past.

Sam Jonah stressed that he had no interest in Ghanaian politics, which he described as messy.

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo also said he is not in the running to become Mahama’s running mate.

Domelevo said he was not interested in politics and would end up criticising the political party he was supposed to campaign for.

The former Auditor-General said he was more interested in ensuring accountability than party politics.

Mahama's previous running mate

Mahama partnered with former education minister Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for the 2020 election, which he lost.

Though Mahama is favoured to win power, some analysts have warned that retaining Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate could affect the NDC negatively in 2024.

YEN.com.gh's analysis also indicates that Mahama's choice of running mate will be critical to the NDC's electoral fortunes.

