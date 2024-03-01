Three persons have died after a tragic road crash in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region

The Offinso North District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Elijah Mamoa, confirmed the road crash to the media

Six other persons were injured in the crash, which occurred on the Akomadan-Konkoma road

Three persons, including a pregnant woman, died after a truck collided with the tricycle they were travelling in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

Six other persons were injured in the accident and taken to hospital.

The Offinso North District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation confirmed the crash. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The accident occurred on the Akomadan-Konkoma road at about 6 pm on Thursday, February 29.

The tricycle was carrying artisans and headed toward the Akomadan township when the truck transporting collided head-on collision with it on a narrow section of the road.

The Offinso North District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Elijah Mamoa, confirmed the crash to Citi News.

A recent accident in the same district claimed six lives.

The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a trailer truck on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The critically injured people following the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Fatal crash on Accra-Aflao highway

A crash on the Accra-Aflao highway killed at least eight people on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The commercial bus, carrying about 15 people, reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another car.

The eight who perished in the incident, according to reports, were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

MP escapes death in Ashanti Region

In July 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh