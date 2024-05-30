There have been more calls for police action on actor Lil Win following the fatal road crash he was involved in

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana stressed to YEN.com.gh the importance of ensuring justice for victims

The road crash occurred in Kumasi on May 25, 2024, hours before the premiere of a Lil Win movie

There are growing calls for the arrest of actor Lil Win following the road crash he was involved in, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

CSO Accident Victim Support Ghana wants the actor, real name Kwadwo Nkansah, held accountable if investigations show he violated road laws.

It joins other observers like Bridget Otoo, who shared their dissatisfaction with Lil Win, who have called for the entertainer's arrest.

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana, Rev. Cyril Crabbe, stressed to YEN.com.gh the importance of ensuring justice for the three-year-old boy and his family.

The road crash occurred in Kumasi on May 25, 2024, hours before the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

“He has not been arrested. He has not been detained. There has been nothing from the police towards him, which we think is a bit awkward.”

Rev. Crabbe was also disappointed that Lil Win had not shown empathy or visited the family of the deceased child.

"He is rather out there through his PR saying he is a national asset. Who is not a national asset.”

“Everything that he must do to make sure that the mother and the father are completely fulfilled, we will make sure he does, and if the law will have to ake him to serve as a deterrent, we will do it.”

Caution to reckless celebrities

Rev. Crabbe also urged high-profile persons to learn the right lessons from this Win incident.

He added that this should also be a cautionary tale for other celebrities and high-profile persons who are sometimes known to drive recklessly.

“Celebrities should be mindful of giving attention to road safety precaution, rules and regulations and drive as such.”

"There is nothing that will bring the boy back but we could use this to tell the celebrity world that our roads are not for them.”

Lil Win postpones movie premiere to honour boy who died in a car crash

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win's management noted that the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Sunyani, scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, had been postponed to honour the boy who died in the crash.

The statement got many people expressing their concerns about how Lil Win approached the situation about the loss of Nana Yaw; others, who were staunch supporters, threw their unwavering support behind him.

