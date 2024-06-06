Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will visit the Ga Mantse's Palace in Kaneshie on Sunday, June 9, 2024

The Ga Mantse's office has announced that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will visit the Ga state on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The visit will be the first by an Asante King to the Ga State.

The Ga Mantse spent days at Manhyia to commemorate the 74th birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The visit will begin with a special durbar hosted by Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, at the forecourt of the Ga Mantse's Palace in Kaneshie, Accra.

The historic visit is geared toward rekindling the strong friendship ties between the Ga and Asante people.

It also follows the Ga Mantse's participation in the Asantehene's recent celebration of his 25th anniversary on the throne.

The durbar of the two royals will also be used to promote peace ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December this year.

Ga Mantse visits Otumfuo for his birthday, 25th anniversary celebration

The Ga Mantse spent days at Manhyia to commemorate the 74th birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his 25th anniversary as Asantehene. He received a rousing welcome when he got to the palace.

As part of the celebrations, the Ga Mantse attended the Executive Launch and unveiling of the Asantehene Commemorative Stamps, which was hosted at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace on Friday, May 2024.

Asantehene's Golden Stool 1st appearance in 25 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the famous Golden Stool made a rare public appearance at Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary celebration.

The Asantehene's anniversary was climaxed with a grand durbar and Akwasidaekese at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The Golden Stool made a conspicuous appearance at Sunday's Durbar, its first public appearance in 25 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh